RPC Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):

-Earnings: -$25.09 million in Q2 vs. $6.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$22.26 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $89.30 million in Q2 vs. $358.52 million in the same period last year.

