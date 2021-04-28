RPC Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):

-Earnings: -$9.66 million in Q1 vs. -$160.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.66 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $182.61 million in Q1 vs. $243.78 million in the same period last year.

