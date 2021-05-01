RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

As you might know, RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) recently reported its quarterly numbers. RPC beat revenue forecasts by a solid 12%, hitting US$183m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.05, some 67% bigger than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:RES Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for RPC from six analysts is for revenues of US$783.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 46% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 72% to US$0.08. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$739.4m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about RPC's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for RPC 5.1% to US$4.66on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic RPC analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that RPC is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 65% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.7% annually. Not only are RPC's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for RPC going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for RPC you should be aware of.

