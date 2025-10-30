RPC Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPC Inc. (RES) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.96 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $18.79 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.37 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $447.10 million from $337.65 million last year.

RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.96 Mln. vs. $18.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $447.10 Mln vs. $337.65 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.