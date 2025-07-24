RPC Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPC Inc. (RES) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $10.15 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $32.42 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.50 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $420.81 million from $364.15 million last year.

RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.15 Mln. vs. $32.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $420.81 Mln vs. $364.15 Mln last year.

