RPC Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPC Inc. (RES) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.03 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $27.47 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.9% to $332.88 million from $377.83 million last year.

RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.03 Mln. vs. $27.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $332.88 Mln vs. $377.83 Mln last year.

