RPC Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):

Earnings: $0.855 million in Q1 vs. $12.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.58 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $454.76 million in Q1 vs. $332.88 million in the same period last year.

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