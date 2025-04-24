RPC Earnings Results: $RES Reports Quarterly Earnings

RPC ($RES) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $332,880,000, beating estimates of $327,532,900 by $5,347,100.
RPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of RPC stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,490,229 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,671,960
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,458,175 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,661,559
- UBS GROUP AG added 996,005 shares (+368.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,916,269
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 971,712 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,771,969
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 887,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,271,227
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 674,813 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,008,389
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 611,412 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,631,787
