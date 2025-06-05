Stocks
$RPAY stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 05, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$RPAY stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,684,968 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RPAY:

$RPAY Insider Trading Activity

$RPAY insiders have traded $RPAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN ANDREW SR. MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 249,802 shares for an estimated $1,022,272 and 0 sales.
  • SHALER ALIAS (President) has made 3 purchases buying 189,900 shares for an estimated $784,701 and 0 sales.
  • TIMOTHY JOHN MURPHY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $470,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $RPAY stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RPAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.5 on 05/14/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

You can track data on $RPAY on Quiver Quantitative.

