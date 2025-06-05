$RPAY stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RPAY stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,684,968 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RPAY:
$RPAY Insider Trading Activity
$RPAY insiders have traded $RPAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN ANDREW SR. MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 249,802 shares for an estimated $1,022,272 and 0 sales.
- SHALER ALIAS (President) has made 3 purchases buying 189,900 shares for an estimated $784,701 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY JOHN MURPHY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $470,250
$RPAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $RPAY stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,510,257 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,412,131
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 914,529 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,093,926
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 594,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,311,983
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 428,289 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,385,569
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 319,853 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,781,581
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 305,392 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,330,140
- TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 298,069 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,660,244
$RPAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.5 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025
