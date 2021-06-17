RPAY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Repay Holdings Corp (Symbol: RPAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.01, changing hands as high as $25.00 per share. Repay Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.18 per share, with $28.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

