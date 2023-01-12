RPAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the RPAR ETF (Symbol: RPAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.85, changing hands as high as $19.95 per share. RPAR shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.97 per share, with $24.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.