RPAI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (Symbol: RPAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.54, changing hands as low as $12.37 per share. Retail Properties of America Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPAI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.12 per share, with $14.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.