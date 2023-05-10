RPA Holdings (TYO:6572) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 428.40

News & Insights

The average one-year price target for RPA Holdings (TYO:6572) has been revised to 428.40 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 357.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 424.20 to a high of 441.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from the latest reported closing price of 368.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPA Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6572 is 0.00%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JP:6572 / RPA Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 347K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 191K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

