RP Investment Advisors Now Owns 1.60% of Corsair Partnering (CORS)

Fintel reports that RP Investment Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Corsair Partnering Corporation (CORS). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 5.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Partnering. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORS is 0.27%, an increase of 26.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 19,421K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 2,565K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 49.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORS by 94.92% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,475K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,349K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,250K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,173K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing an increase of 37.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORS by 23.07% over the last quarter.

