Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVT was $17.98, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.48 and a 139.73% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.