Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.39, the dividend yield is 6.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVT was $19.39, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.45 and a 66.15% increase over the 52 week low of $11.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

