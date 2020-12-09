Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.85% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.1, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVT was $16.1, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.18 and a 114.67% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

