Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 4.89%, and the highest has been 14.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royce Micro-Cap Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMT is 0.08%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 12,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,051K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 6.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 901K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 66.74% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust is one of the only closed-end funds dedicated to investing in micro-cap stocks. Micro-cap stocks' market caps are less than the largest stock in the Russell Microcap® Index. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes

