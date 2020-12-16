Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1883.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGT was $15.33, representing a 0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.29 and a 141.41% increase over the 52 week low of $6.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

