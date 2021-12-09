Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 131.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGT was $17.11, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.37 and a 31.1% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

RGT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

