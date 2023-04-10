Royce & Associates Now Owns 10.08% of Intevac (IVAC)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.60MM shares of Intevac, Inc. (IVAC). This represents 10.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 2.50MM shares and 9.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intevac is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $7.14.

The projected annual revenue for Intevac is $41MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intevac. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVAC is 0.49%, an increase of 75.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 23,137K shares. The put/call ratio of IVAC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 9.02% over the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 78K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 61.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 231.42% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 85K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 28.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 67.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 359.99% over the last quarter.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 81K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Intevac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. In its Thin-film Equipment business, it is a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Its production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets it serves currently. In its Photonics business, it is a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. It is the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

