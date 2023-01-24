Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 270,760 shares of Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 215,076 shares and 4.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preformed Line Products Company. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Preformed Line Products Company is 0.0853%, an increase of 19.2901%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 2,682,596 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Keybank National Association/oh holds 200,226 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 158,766 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 65,100 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,900 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 58,638 shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,853 shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 50,080 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,082 shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Declares $$0.20 Dividend

Preformed Line Products said on September 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022 received the payment on October 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $88.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.23%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Preformed Line Products Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of products and services used to construct and maintain overhead and underground networks. The company operates in several critical infrastructure industries, including electric power, telecommunications, broadband, and renewable energy, among others. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, PLP has two domestic manufacturing facilities, eighteen foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 3,000 employees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.