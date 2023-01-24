Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in NN Inc (NNBR)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,203,887 shares of NN Inc (NNBR). This represents 5.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2017 they reported 1,068,784 shares and 3.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 106.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.97% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for NN is $6.38. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 207.97% from its latest reported closing price of $2.07.

The projected annual revenue for NN is $548MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

Fund Sentiment

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN Inc. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 16.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NN Inc is 0.3255%, an increase of 8.8358%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 68,152,911 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Corre Partners Management, LLC holds 5,488,041 shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425,252 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC holds 4,139,151 shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074,151 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc/ny holds 3,592,400 shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887,710 shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 33.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management Co/ca/ holds 2,197,000 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304,300 shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 30.24% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Inc holds 2,138,903 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NN Declares $$0.07 Dividend

NN said on August 29, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019 received the payment on September 23, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the most recent share price of $2.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

NN Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.