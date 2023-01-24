Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,736,668 shares of Movado Group, Inc (MOV). This represents 11.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 6, 2022 they reported 1,600,885 shares and 10.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.43% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Movado Group is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from its latest reported closing price of $35.10.

The projected annual revenue for Movado Group is $749MM, a decrease of -1.86%. The projected annual EPS is $4.05, a decrease of -10.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group, Inc. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Movado Group, Inc is 0.1078%, an increase of 0.5409%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 19,132,340 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 532,278 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612,754 shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 84.62% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 520,862 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601,862 shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC holds 462,009 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465,725 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 375,369 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,648 shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 288,210 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284,525 shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Movado Group Declares $$0.35 Dividend

Movado Group said on November 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the most recent share price of $35.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Movado Group, Inc. Background Information

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

