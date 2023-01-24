Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,121,119 shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI). This represents 5.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,670,889 shares and 4.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -30.85% Downside

As of January 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus & Millichap is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of -30.85% from its latest reported closing price of $38.35.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus & Millichap is $1,584MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.92, a decrease of -0.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus & Millichap Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Marcus & Millichap Inc is 0.1387%, an increase of 2.6785%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 30,704,150 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Reinhart Partners, Inc. holds 1,114,079 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126,643 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc holds 856,758 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834,672 shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 546,465 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553,899 shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 481,276 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478,470 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC holds 447,104 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420,058 shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Declares $$0.25 Dividend

Marcus & Millichap said on August 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on October 6, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the most recent share price of $38.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Marcus & Millichap Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

