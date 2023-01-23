Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Intevac, Inc. (IVAC)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,503,454 shares of Intevac, Inc. (IVAC). This represents 9.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,451,779 shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.44% and an increase in total ownership of 3.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. In its Thin-film Equipment business, it is a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Its production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets it serves currently. In its Photonics business, it is a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. It is the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder LP holds 4,944,105 shares representing 19.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2,156,419 shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc holds 690,000 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720,000 shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management, LLC holds 520,000 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504,035 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 391,992 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425,892 shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intevac, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Intevac, Inc. is 0.2945%, an increase of 11.3385%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 23,237,660 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intevac is $7.90. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of $6.79.

The projected annual revenue for Intevac is $41MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.