Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 994,903 shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN). This represents 5.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 1, 2020 they reported 526,872 shares and 2.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 88.83% and an increase in total ownership of 2.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 643,676 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 434,567 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447,570 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 88.75% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 380,495 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386,367 shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 89.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 334,634 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325,282 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 284,124 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,048 shares, representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 59.34% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insteel Industries Inc. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Insteel Industries Inc is 0.1123%, an increase of 0.2574%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 17,507,415 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insteel Industries is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 53.77% from its latest reported closing price of $27.86.

The projected annual revenue for Insteel Industries is $785MM, a decrease of -3.68%. The projected annual EPS is $3.77, a decrease of -34.72%.

