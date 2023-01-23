Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in EVI Industries Inc (EVI)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 710,572 shares of EVI Industries Inc (EVI). This represents 5.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 588,572 shares and 4.46% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor, and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to its customers. The Company's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories, to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems, as well as installation, maintenance and repair services.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gemmer Asset Management LLC holds 1,022,495 shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 714,428 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777,119 shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 79.64% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 320,112 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empire Life Investments Inc. holds 250,427 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248,770 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 92.78% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 187,754 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,500 shares, representing an increase of 48.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 265.36% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVI Industries Inc. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 38.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVI Industries Inc is 0.1396%, an increase of 223.4071%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 6,288,119 shares.

