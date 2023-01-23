Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,455,668 shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 5.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2020 they reported 1,040,774 shares and 3.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,769,258 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780,549 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,707,480 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716,665 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 774,967 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786,457 shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 42.29% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 642,760 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666,360 shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 641,870 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751,371 shares, representing a decrease of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ennis, Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ennis, Inc. is 0.0837%, an increase of 6.2985%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 23,957,655 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ennis is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.93% from its latest reported closing price of $20.73.

The projected annual revenue for Ennis is $436MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, an increase of 6.26%.

