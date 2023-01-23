Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 165,631 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 5.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2016 they reported 151,728 shares and 4.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management.

What are large shareholders doing?

Touchstone Capital, Inc. holds 128,351 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,386 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 115,093 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,011 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 1.55% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC holds 112,151 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,076 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 96,246 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,581 shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. holds 74,444 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,123 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 51.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. is 0.2051%, an increase of 3.8650%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 2,323,897 shares.

