Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,715,104 shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG). This represents 10.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 5, 2022 they reported 1,568,964 shares and 10.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India.

What are large shareholders doing?

Minerva Advisors LLC holds 1,256,347 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231,794 shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 822,900 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880,608 shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Lewis Capital Management, Llc holds 386,589 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376,952 shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 279,007 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 229,610 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Task Group, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Computer Task Group, Inc. is 0.2085%, a decrease of 7.7742%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 9,555,867 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Task Group is $11.35. The forecasts range from a low of $9.34 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 64.46% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Task Group is $328MM, a decrease of -8.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.65, a decrease of -33.87%.

