Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets - the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. They also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

What are large shareholders doing?

Forager Capital Management, LLC holds 2,217,606 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904,557 shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,915,004 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163,504 shares, representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,248,687 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609,846 shares, representing a decrease of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 38.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,105,819 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 786,085 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784,985 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 35.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is 0.1480%, an increase of 36.2605%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 20,656,068 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Vehicle Group is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 55.40% from its latest reported closing price of $7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Vehicle Group is $1,052MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.95, an increase of 145.56%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

