Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 605,163 shares of Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW). This represents 5.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 428,420 shares and 3.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 41.25% and an increase in total ownership of 1.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 535,918 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407,918 shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 35.92% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 448,263 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399,900 shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 391,281 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 383,870 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396,370 shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 319,415 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327,585 shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviat Networks Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aviat Networks Inc is 0.1073%, an increase of 11.5765%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 9,126,522 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aviat Networks is $57.94. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 86.11% from its latest reported closing price of $31.13.

The projected annual revenue for Aviat Networks is $350MM, an increase of 12.61%. The projected annual EPS is $3.27, an increase of 165.79%.

