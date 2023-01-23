Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,391,770 shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS). This represents 9.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 1,203,860 shares and 8.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.61% and an increase in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light- emitting diodes (LEDs). The company sells these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Its strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging its strength in its core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. The company is a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM

What are large shareholders doing?

Kokino Llc holds 2,250,000 shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 785,860 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810,224 shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Seldon Capital Lp holds 541,968 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,971 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 41.19% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 300,000 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

272 Capital LP holds 274,228 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322,433 shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amtech Systems, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Amtech Systems, Inc. is 0.8195%, an increase of 2.8908%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 11,210,489 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amtech Systems is $14.96. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 67.81% from its latest reported closing price of $8.92.

The projected annual revenue for Amtech Systems is $118MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.57, a decrease of -53.91%.

