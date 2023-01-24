Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 423,347 shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK). This represents 5.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 582,847 shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timberland Bancorp, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Timberland Bancorp, Inc. is 0.2280%, an increase of 19.1794%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 6,094,637 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 420,636 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,340 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC holds 285,092 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283,950 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 254,689 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,989 shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC holds 234,951 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone LLC holds 234,427 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,489 shares, representing an increase of 75.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 263.43% over the last quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Declares $$0.10 Dividend

Timberland Bancorp said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the most recent share price of $33.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.63%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank ('Bank'). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.