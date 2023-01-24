Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 586,389 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG). This represents 6.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 743,591 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.14% Upside

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 37.14% from its latest reported closing price of $17.85.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $132MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, a decrease of -22.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc is 0.2132%, a decrease of 11.4072%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 9,458,338 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 561,827 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577,924 shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners LP holds 521,477 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406,064 shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Capital Management Corp /va holds 469,905 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743,965 shares, representing a decrease of 58.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 355,062 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,090 shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management LP holds 335,164 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343,946 shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Declares $$0.18 Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the most recent share price of $17.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Background Information

