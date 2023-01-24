Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 718,763 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 6.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1,028,375 shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.82% Upside

As of January 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Richardson Electronics is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from its latest reported closing price of $24.37.

The projected annual revenue for Richardson Electronics is $265MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, a decrease of -20.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richardson Electronics, Ltd.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 21.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is 0.2020%, an increase of 28.4532%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.45% to 9,325,777 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 806,277 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825,377 shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 706,240 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 458,511 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,703 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 394,642 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,260 shares, representing an increase of 70.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 270.69% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 230,272 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,186 shares, representing an increase of 48.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Richardson Electronics Declares $$0.06 Dividend

Richardson Electronics said on January 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the most recent share price of $24.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

