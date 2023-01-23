Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 738,286 shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA). This represents 5.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 815,700 shares and 5.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

What are large shareholders doing?

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 759,494 shares

Lsv Asset Management holds 656,145 shares

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 556,540 shares

Gabelli Funds Llc holds 401,000 shares

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 384,954 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingles Markets, Incorporated. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ingles Markets, Incorporated is 0.2126%, a decrease of 8.0622%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 15,296,870 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.