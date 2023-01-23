Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Horizon Global Corp (HZN)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,581,993 shares of Horizon Global Corp (HZN). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,663,957 shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for its customers, engage with its employees and realize value creation for its shareholders.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 4,561,534 shares representing 16.45% ownership of the company.

Atlas FRM LLC holds 2,473,904 shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management, LLC holds 2,442,224 shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iron Park Capital Partners, LP holds 1,597,000 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC holds 542,339 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,929 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZN by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Global Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Horizon Global Corp is 0.4280%, an increase of 66.6679%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 18,449,646 shares.

