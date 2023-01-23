Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Haynes International is one of the world’s largest developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high- temperature and corrosion applications. The Company's standard product forms include sheet and plate, bar and billet, seamless and welded pipe and tubing, wire and welding consumables, fittings and flanges. Haynes International has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. The Kokomo facility specializes in flat products, the Arcadia facility specializes in tubular products and the Mountain Home facility specializes in high‐performance wire products. Worldwide sales offices and service centers stock all product forms and offer processing capabilities including many types of specialized cutting. All of these centers are company‐operated.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,513,728 shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC holds 1,062,276 shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 432,546 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,746 shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 317,207 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362,275 shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 44.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 245,845 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,800 shares, representing an increase of 43.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 71.89% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haynes International, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Haynes International, Inc. is 0.1185%, an increase of 9.8073%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 13,873,845 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haynes International is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.19% from its latest reported closing price of $52.78.

The projected annual revenue for Haynes International is $584MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 19.71%.

