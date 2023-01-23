Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,375,814 shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG). This represents 5.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 13, 2022 they reported 3,306,331 shares and 7.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 6,451,535 shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800,000 shares, representing an increase of 72.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 6,806.57% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,942,786 shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 3,283,690 shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057,369 shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 79.51% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments, Llc holds 2,753,204 shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. holds 2,446,628 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445,218 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 82.83% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A is 0.1310%, an increase of 29.0354%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 61,964,689 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of $8.46.

The projected annual revenue for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $511MM, a decrease of -4.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.66, a decrease of -1.08%.

