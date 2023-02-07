Royce & Associates Increases Position in Amtech Systems (ASYS)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.41MM shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS). This represents 10.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 1.39MM shares and 9.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.75% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amtech Systems is $14.96. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.75% from its latest reported closing price of $11.02.

The projected annual revenue for Amtech Systems is $118MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.57, a decrease of 53.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amtech Systems. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASYS is 0.7972%, an increase of 1.8122%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 11,277K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kokino holds 2,250,000 shares representing 16.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 785,860 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810,224 shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 24.08% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 651,684 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648,784 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Seldon Capital holds 541,968 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,971 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 41.19% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 423,090 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amtech Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light- emitting diodes (LEDs). The company sells these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Its strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging its strength in its core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. The company is a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM

