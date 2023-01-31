Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO). This represents 0.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.20MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 92.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meridian Bioscience is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $33.97.

The projected annual revenue for Meridian Bioscience is $294MM, a decrease of 11.68%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, a decrease of 13.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meridian Bioscience. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VIVO is 0.1884%, an increase of 17.3767%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.08% to 44,944K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,189,696 shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042,490 shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVO by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,884,490 shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,321,969 shares, representing a decrease of 49.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIVO by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,248,159 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,965,487 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031,764 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVO by 19.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297,788 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297,385 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVO by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Meridian Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products.The company is dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, Meridian provides critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, Meridian provides diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. The company builds relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

