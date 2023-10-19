News & Insights

US Markets
RPRX

Royalty Pharma to pay $1 bln for Roche's SMA drug royalties

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

October 19, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma RPRX.O said on Thursday it has purchased additional royalties on Roche ROG.S and PTC Therapeutics' PTCT.O oral spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug for an upfront payment of $1 billion.

Risdiplam, branded as Evrysdi, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 for the treatment of the disease in adults and children two months and above.

Spinal muscular atrophy, a leading genetic cause of infant deaths, prevents the body from producing a protein necessary for neuromuscular development.

The deal also includes options for PTC to sell up to all of its retained royalties on Evrysdi for up to $500 million at a later date, Royalty Pharma said.

Royalty Pharma expects to fund the transaction with a combination of existing cash and about $350 million from its revolving credit facility.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPRX
PTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.