Markets
AMGN

Royalty Pharma To Acquire Royalty Interest In Amgen's Olpasiran From Arrowhead Pharma

November 09, 2022 — 08:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) said it has acquired a royalty interest in Amgen's olpasiran from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) for $250 million in cash upfront plus up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones.

Olpasiran is an siRNA therapeutic being developed by Amgen to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.

Royalty Pharma is acquiring Arrowhead's entire royalty interest in olpasiran, which is a royalty up to the low double digits on worldwide net sales. Arrowhead will retain rights to the $400 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
ARWR
RPRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.