Royalty Pharma shares soar 57.1% in market debut

June 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Royalty Pharma Plc RPRX.O jumped 57.1% in their stock market debut on Tuesday, as the IPO market gathers steam after the coronavirus crisis stalled potential listings.

Royalty Pharma's shares opened at $44, valuing the company at $26.20 billion.

The company, which buys biopharmaceutical royalties and also helps fund new treatments, sold $2.18 billion in stock after its U.S. initial public offering was priced at the top end of the range, making it the second-largest pharmaceutical listing ever.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.