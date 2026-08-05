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Royalty Pharma Q2 Net Income Declines; Raises 2026 Guidance For Portfolio Receipts

August 05, 2026 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to Royalty Pharma declined to $18 million from $32 million, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $736 million from $633 million. Total income and other revenues was $674 million compared to $579 million.

Royalty Receipts grew 14% to $768 million, driven by Tremfya, Voranigo, Imdelltra and Evrysdi. Portfolio Receipts increased by 6% to $773 million, reflecting lower milestones and other contractual receipts.

Royalty Pharma now expects 2026 Portfolio Receipts to be between $3.400 billion and $3.500 billion, revised from prior outlook of $3.325 billion to $3.450 billion, representing expected Royalty Receipts growth of 7% to 10%.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Royalty Pharma shares are up 1.17 percent to $58.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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