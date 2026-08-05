Royalty Pharma Q2 Net Income Declines; Raises 2026 Guidance For Portfolio Receipts

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to Royalty Pharma declined to $18 million from $32 million, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $736 million from $633 million. Total income and other revenues was $674 million compared to $579 million.

Royalty Receipts grew 14% to $768 million, driven by Tremfya, Voranigo, Imdelltra and Evrysdi. Portfolio Receipts increased by 6% to $773 million, reflecting lower milestones and other contractual receipts.

Royalty Pharma now expects 2026 Portfolio Receipts to be between $3.400 billion and $3.500 billion, revised from prior outlook of $3.325 billion to $3.450 billion, representing expected Royalty Receipts growth of 7% to 10%.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Royalty Pharma shares are up 1.17 percent to $58.15.

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