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Royalty Pharma Q1 Profit, Revenue Increase; Raises Full-year Portfolio Receipts Outlook

May 07, 2026 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter earnings, supported mainly by growth in income from financial royalty assets.

Net income before tax increased to $468 million from $434 million previously.

Operating income rose to $563 million from $534 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income attributable to Royalty Pharma climbed to $295 million from $239 million a year earlier.

Total income and other revenues grew to $631 million from $568 million last year.

Income from financial royalty assets increased to $595 million from $539 million, while other royalty income and revenues rose to $36 million from $29 million.

The company said Royalty Receipts grew 13% to $887 million in the first quarter, driven by Tremfya, Voranigo and Evrysdi.

Portfolio Receipts increased by 10% to $925 million.

For the full year, Royalty Pharma now expects Portfolio Receipts to be between $3.325 billion and $3.450 billion, up from the prior outlook of $3.275 billion - $3.425 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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