Royalty Pharma price target raised to $39 from $38 at BofA

BofA analyst Charlie Yang raised the firm’s price target on Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to $39 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm issued its post-Q3 model, inclusive of the recently announced Geron deal, citing new deals and revised guidance for its “modest” price target bump.
