Royalty Pharma plc's (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price In Tune With Earnings

Royalty Pharma plc's (NASDAQ:RPRX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Royalty Pharma as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:RPRX Price Based on Past Earnings July 25th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Royalty Pharma's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 10% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 96% overall drop in EPS. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 36% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 10% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Royalty Pharma's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Royalty Pharma's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Royalty Pharma that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Royalty Pharma's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

